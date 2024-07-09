Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has recently completed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 ordinary shares at an average price of 1,119 pence each, which will subsequently be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total shares in issue will be 47,282,679. This strategic move is part of an ongoing buyback program and aligns with the company’s focus on responsible energy production and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.