Diversified Energy Announces Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company plc (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,120 pence per share, with the shares set to be cancelled. This move leaves the company with 47,519,679 ordinary shares remaining in issue. The company continues its focus on natural gas and liquids production, emphasizing environmental performance and sustainability in its operations.

For further insights into GB:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.