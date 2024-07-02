Diversified Energy Advances Share Buyback Plan

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 of its own ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 1,069 pence each. These shares are set to be cancelled, which will leave the company with 47,301,429 ordinary shares in issue. This move is part of a share buyback programme that was announced previously and is a step in the company’s strategy to generate shareholder value and deliver reliable cash flow.

