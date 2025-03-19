Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC Updates Voting Rights Notification Process

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc ( (GB:DFCH) ) has provided an update.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC has announced a change in the notification process for voting rights in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK regulated markets. Starting from March 22, 2021, notifications should be submitted via the Electronic Submission System (ESS) to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This change aims to streamline the process and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting stakeholders who hold voting rights in the company.

More about Distribution Finance Capital Holdings Plc

YTD Price Performance: 5.41%

Average Trading Volume: 680,144

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £66.93M

For detailed information about DFCH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com