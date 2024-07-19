Discovery Lithium Seeks $1M in Private Placement

ISM Resources Corp (TSE:DCLI) has released an update.

Discovery Lithium Inc. has launched a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $1 million by offering 10 million units at $0.10 each. This strategic move, which includes share purchase warrants and may increase by 25% depending on demand, signifies a shift away from a previous offering announced in May. The funds are designated for general corporate purposes and working capital, with the offering’s completion hinging on regulatory approvals.

