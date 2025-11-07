Discovery Harbour Resources Closes Private Placement Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discovery Harbour Resources ( (TSE:DHR) ) has issued an announcement.

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. has announced the successful closing of its non-brokered private placement offering, issuing 2,000,000 units at $0.06 per unit, raising approximately $120,000. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, and the offering is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility and market operations.

More about Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. is focused on sourcing, exploring, and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Average Trading Volume: 48,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.03M

