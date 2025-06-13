Disc Medicine Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Disc Medicine ( (IRON) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 11, 2025, Disc Medicine, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders where several key proposals were voted on. The stockholders elected Georges Gemayel, Mark Chin, and Liam Ratcliffe as Class II directors for a three-year term. Additionally, they approved the compensation for the company’s executive officers and recommended that future advisory votes on executive compensation be held annually. The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was also ratified.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRON) stock is a Buy with a $85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Disc Medicine stock, see the IRON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IRON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRON is a Neutral.

Disc Medicine’s stock score reflects the challenges faced by biotechnology firms in early stages, with significant cash burn and negative earnings. However, a strong cash position and low leverage provide some financial stability. Technical indicators suggest mixed signals with short-term consolidation but potential longer-term weakness. Valuation metrics indicate current unprofitability, a common trait for growth-focused biotech companies.

To see Spark’s full report on IRON stock, click here.

More about Disc Medicine

Average Trading Volume: 436,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.76B

For an in-depth examination of IRON stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.