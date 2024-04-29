DISA Subsidiary Trials AI Eye Screening in Vietnam

DISA (EQACF) has released an update.

DISA Limited’s subsidiary, Digital Life Line Pte. Ltd., is set to trial its innovative AI-VI retinal imaging solution at Alina Vision’s eye hospitals in Vietnam, which could revolutionize early detection and treatment of visual impairments and age-related diseases. This non-invasive, affordable technology has the potential to enhance vision screening accessibility and improve patient outcomes by detecting a range of conditions, including Alzheimer’s and diabetes. AI-VI’s deployment marks an important step in making quality eye care services more available, especially in underserved markets like Vietnam.

