DISA Limited Receives Listing Notice for Acquisition-Related Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from DISA ( (SG:532) ).

DISA Limited has announced the receipt of a listing and quotation notice from the SGX-ST for the listing of 250,000,000 Consideration Shares on the Catalist Board, a move related to its investment in Rheumatology Associates Pte. Ltd. This development marks a significant step in the acquisition process, although it does not indicate the merits of the acquisition or the shares involved. Further announcements regarding the acquisition will be made as necessary.

More about DISA

DISA Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating with its subsidiaries in various industries.

Current Market Cap: S$27.68M

For an in-depth examination of 532 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue