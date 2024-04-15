DiSa Innovates to Tackle Rising U.S. Retail Theft

DISA (EQACF) has released an update.

DiSa is expanding its digital safety solutions in the U.S. retail sector to combat the rising retail theft, which saw a 20% year-on-year increase in losses totaling $101 billion. The company’s innovative technologies, including a patent-granted Smart Case, have proven effective in reducing fraud and are now being considered for integration in smart devices. DiSa is also collaborating with a leading RFID provider to offer advanced inventory management solutions to one of the world’s largest retailers.

