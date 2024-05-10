DIRTT Shareholders Approve Board of Directors

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) has released an update.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has successfully concluded its annual and special meeting of shareholders, with all director nominees overwhelmingly approved and other shareholder resolutions passed. The company, a pioneer in industrialized construction, emphasizes its commitment to adaptable and high-performing interior environments across various sectors. Complete voting results will be publicly available on SEDAR and EDGAR platforms.

