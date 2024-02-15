DIRTT Environmental Solutions Announces Debt Buyback Plan

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) has released an update.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has announced a strategic move to repurchase a portion of its own debt, aiming to buy back up to C$6 million of its 6.00% January 2026 debentures at C$720 per C$1,000 face value, and up to C$9 million of its 6.25% December 2026 debentures at C$600 per C$1,000 face value. This cash tender offer reflects the company’s proactive financial management and could be an attractive opportunity for investors holding these debentures.

