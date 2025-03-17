Director’s Stake Increased in Bailador Technology Investments

An announcement from Bailador Technology Investments Ltd ( (AU:BTI) ) is now available.

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd announced a change in the interest of its director, Andrew Bullock, involving an acquisition of 8,019 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This change reflects a strategic move to increase Bullock’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and aligning with shareholder interests.

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd operates in the technology investment industry, focusing on investing in and supporting the growth of technology companies. The company primarily engages in providing capital and strategic guidance to emerging tech businesses, aiming to enhance their market presence and operational capabilities.

