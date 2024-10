Supply Network Limited (AU:SNL) has released an update.

Supply Network Limited has announced a change in Director G D H Stewart’s financial interest, reporting a disposal of 42,703 ordinary shares at $30.00 each on October 4, 2024. This financial movement is detailed in the company’s latest ASX filing, which reflects changes in director shareholdings in accordance with corporate regulations.

