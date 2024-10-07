Director’s Shareholding Shift at Matrix Composites

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (AU:MCE) has released an update.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has announced a change in Director Aaron Begley’s interests, with the acquisition of 1,244,510 ordinary fully paid shares coinciding with the disposal of the same number of performance rights. This change, effective from 1 October 2024, is part of the company’s long-term incentive plan and did not involve any monetary consideration.

