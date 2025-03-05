Director’s Share Disposal at Pacific Current Group

The latest update is out from Pacific Current Group Ltd ( (AU:PAC) ).

Pacific Current Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, as Antony Robinson disposed of 70,795 ordinary shares valued at $846,196.11 through an on-market trade. This transaction leaves Robinson with no remaining shares in the company, which may impact the company’s governance dynamics and investor perceptions.

Pacific Current Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management and advisory services. The company is known for managing a diverse portfolio of investment strategies and providing financial solutions to a broad range of clients.

YTD Price Performance: 0.82%

Average Trading Volume: 3,997

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $388.7M

