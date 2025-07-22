Director’s Share Disposal Amid Dollarama’s Acquisition of The Reject Shop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reject Shop Limited ( (AU:TRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Reject Shop Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Steven Brian Fisher has disposed of his 144,039 ordinary shares in the company. This change is a result of the acquisition of The Reject Shop Limited by Dollarama International Inc. through a scheme of arrangement, indicating a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure.

More about Reject Shop Limited

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a variety of consumer goods at discounted prices. The company is known for its wide range of products including household items, apparel, and general merchandise, catering primarily to budget-conscious consumers.

