Director’s Share Acquisition Signals Confidence in Maven Income and Growth VCT

The latest announcement is out from Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ).

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC announced the purchase of ordinary shares by director Alison Fielding under their Offer for Subscription. The transaction involved acquiring 50,671 shares at a price of 39.47p each, conducted in London. This transaction highlights active participation by the company’s management, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s growth and stability, which could positively influence shareholder sentiment.

More about Maven Income and Growth VCT

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,396

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

