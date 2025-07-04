Director’s Securities Update at FirstWave Cloud Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ) has provided an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, John Edwin Grant, who disposed of 1,400,000 unlisted options. This change reflects the expiry of options without exercise or conversion, impacting the director’s securities holdings but not affecting the company’s overall market position.

More about FirstWave Cloud Technology

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on cloud-based solutions. The company provides cybersecurity and network management services, aiming to enhance digital security and connectivity for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,144,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.42M

Find detailed analytics on FCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue