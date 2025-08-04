Director’s Interest Change at New World Resources Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from New World Resources Limited ( (AU:NWC) ).

New World Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Nick Woolrych exercising 32,000,000 performance rights to acquire ordinary shares, increasing his indirect holdings. This move reflects a significant shift in the company’s internal share distribution, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWC) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New World Resources Limited stock, see the AU:NWC Stock Forecast page.

More about New World Resources Limited

New World Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in acquiring and managing interests in various mineral projects, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 277.78%

Average Trading Volume: 29,807,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$247.1M

