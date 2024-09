Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has reported a change in Director Lachlan Edwards’ interests, with an acquisition of 6,041 stapled securities through an on-market trade, valued at $21,031.98. The transaction, dated September 6, 2024, increases Edwards’ total indirect holdings to 500,000 securities across two family-related entities.

For further insights into AU:HPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.