Director-Linked Entity Trades LSE Group Shares

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, closely associated with Martin Brand, a director at London Stock Exchange Group plc, has settled call options for ordinary shares at an aggregated volume of 21,126 shares and an average price of USD 128.09 per share. The transactions, conducted outside of a trading venue on October 10, 2024, mark a significant financial move for the associated parties within the company.

