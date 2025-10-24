Director Cessation at WA Kaolin Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from WA Kaolin Ltd. ( (AU:WAK) ).

WA Kaolin Ltd. announced the cessation of Brady Norman Hall as a director effective October 20, 2025. This update is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, ensuring transparency in the disclosure of directors’ interests in securities. The announcement provides details on the securities held by the director, which include ordinary shares and unquoted options. This move may impact the company’s governance structure and could be of interest to stakeholders monitoring corporate governance practices.

