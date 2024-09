Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has announced an increase in Director Mr. Mark Stowell’s interest in the company, with an on-market acquisition of 998,555 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total holding to 71,498,555 shares. The transaction, valued at $19,971.10, signifies a growing confidence from the director in the firm’s prospects.

