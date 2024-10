Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited, identified by ASX issuer code DXB, has applied for the quotation of additional securities, specifically 200,990 fully paid ordinary shares, as of October 15, 2024. The application follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules Appendix 2A, indicating a potential expansion or capital raising effort.

