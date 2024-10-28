Dimerix Announces Key Developments in Kidney Disease Trials

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced promising results from the PARASOL working group’s analysis, which supports the use of eGFR and proteinuria as key endpoints for FDA approval in kidney disease treatments. The company’s ACTION3 Phase 3 clinical trial is collecting data on these endpoints, potentially paving the way for expedited market approval. Additionally, Dr. Laura Mariani, an expert nephrologist, has been appointed to Dimerix’s Medical Advisory Board.

For further insights into AU:DXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.