Dimensional Entities has ceased to be a substantial holder in Amotiv Limited as of October 22, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s voting securities landscape, potentially impacting investor sentiments. The adjustment was officially documented by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, signaling a recalibration in their investment strategy.

