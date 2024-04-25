Dillistone Group Announces Financial Turnaround in FY2023

Dillistone Group plc (GB:DSG) has released an update.

Dillistone Group Plc, a software supplier for the international recruitment industry, reported a significant financial turnaround with its final results for FY2023, marking the first adjusted operating profit since 2018. Despite a slight revenue decrease due to tough market conditions, the company achieved a 241% increase in adjusted operating profit to £0.220m and a 38% rise in EBITDA to £1.314m, signaling a confident outlook for progress in 2024.

