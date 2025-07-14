DigitalX Invests $19.7 Million in Bitcoin to Strengthen Treasury Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) has issued an update.

DigitalX Limited has deployed approximately $19.7 million into Bitcoin as part of its Bitcoin-first treasury strategy, following a strategic placement of $20.7 million. This acquisition increases DigitalX’s total Bitcoin holdings to 367.3 BTC and marks a significant step in its alignment with long-term Bitcoin-focused capital providers. The company aims to enhance shareholder value by prioritizing Bitcoin in its treasury strategy and supporting the growth of its ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF and Sell My Shares business.

More about DigitalX Limited

DigitalX Ltd (ASX:DCC) is a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager. It is the longest-standing publicly listed digital asset company in Australia, with a track record of over six years in digital asset management. The company manages Australia’s first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF and focuses on a Bitcoin Treasury strategy to generate value for shareholders. Its primary clients are domestic individual wholesale investors and family offices.

YTD Price Performance: 112.96%

Average Trading Volume: 6,860,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$169.6M

See more insights into DCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue