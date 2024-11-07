Digitalbox Expands with GRV Entertainment Acquisition

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Digitalbox plc, a mobile-first digital media company, has announced the acquisition of key online assets from GRV Media Ltd, including several entertainment websites and their associated staff. This strategic move aims to enhance Digitalbox’s entertainment portfolio, aligning with its ‘Verticals Strategy’ to deliver highly targeted and engaging content. The acquisition is expected to bolster Digitalbox’s position in the entertainment sector, capitalizing on fan engagement and advertising opportunities.

