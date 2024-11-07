DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Revises Financial Forecast Downward

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:3676) has released an update.

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, lowering its net sales and income projections due to a weaker than expected performance in the first half of the year. The company cites a rescheduled client project affecting its AGEST Group Business segment as a key factor, although it anticipates a recovery in the second half. Despite new large-scale projects, the revised forecast reflects a cautious outlook.

