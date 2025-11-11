Digital Bros Releases Shareholders’ Meeting Documents

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Digital Bros S.p.A. ( (IT:DIB) ).

Digital Bros S.p.A. has announced the availability of documents related to its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on October 27, 2025. These documents, including the minutes of the meeting and attachments, can be accessed at the company’s headquarters, on its website, and through an authorized storage mechanism.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:DIB) stock is a Hold with a EUR12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Digital Bros S.p.A. stock, see the IT:DIB Stock Forecast page.

More about Digital Bros S.p.A.

Average Trading Volume: 37,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €161.2M

Find detailed analytics on DIB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue