DigiPath Inc Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Digipath, Inc. announced the resignation of Todd Denkin as President, effective February 28, 2024, as he departs to explore new career opportunities. In response, the company has promoted A. Stone Douglass, already serving multiple roles including Chairman and CFO, to President and CEO starting February 29, 2024. Douglass brings a wealth of experience, holding leadership positions in various companies including GeoSolar Technologies and Sealand Natural Resources, and has a standing consulting agreement with Digipath for a monthly fee.

