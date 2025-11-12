DigiCo Infrastructure REIT Secures Strong Shareholder Support at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Digico Infrastructure REIT ( (AU:DGT) ) is now available.

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. This outcome reinforces the company’s strategic direction and operational stability, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DGT) stock is a Buy with a A$4.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Digico Infrastructure REIT stock, see the AU:DGT Stock Forecast page.

More about Digico Infrastructure REIT

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT is a diversified owner, operator, and developer of data centres with a global portfolio. The company focuses on stabilised, value-add, and development opportunities, managing 13 data centres across key markets in Australia and North America, with a planned IT capacity of 232MW, including 76MW of installed IT capacity and a 156MW development pipeline.

Average Trading Volume: 2,723,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.44B

For an in-depth examination of DGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue