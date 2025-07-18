Dickson Concepts Privatization Proposal Lapses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dickson Concepts (International) ( (HK:0113) ) has shared an update.

Dickson Concepts (International) Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, was involved in a proposal for privatization through a scheme of arrangement by Bestcity Assets Limited. However, the proposal did not receive the necessary approval from the Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting, resulting in the lapse of the proposal and the scheme. Consequently, the company’s shares will remain listed, and no changes will be made to its issued share capital. This outcome maintains the status quo for the company’s stakeholders and ensures continued trading of its shares on the stock exchange.

