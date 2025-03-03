Dicker Data Director Increases Shareholding

Dicker Data Limited ( (AU:DDR) ) has provided an update.

Dicker Data Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mary Stojcevski acquiring 4,000 additional shares indirectly through Stojen Pty Ltd as trustee for Stojinvest Superannuation Fund. This transaction, conducted at $8.40 per share, reflects continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects and may influence stakeholder perceptions positively.

Dicker Data Limited operates in the technology distribution industry, focusing on providing IT hardware, software, and cloud solutions to resellers. The company is known for its strong market presence in the Australian and New Zealand regions, catering to a diverse range of technology needs for businesses.

YTD Price Performance: -0.79%

Average Trading Volume: 416

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €907.4M

