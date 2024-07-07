Diatreme Resources Ups Stake in Metallica Minerals

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited (DRX) has increased its voting power in Metallica Minerals Limited (MLM) from 71.28% to 72.70% through an off-market takeover bid, acquiring a total of 13,609,051 additional ordinary shares. The changes in holdings result from the acceptance of DRX’s offers by MLM shareholders, as outlined in DRX’s bidder’s statement. This move further consolidates DRX’s position as a substantial holder in MLM.

For further insights into AU:DRX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.