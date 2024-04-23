Diatreme Increases Stake in Metallica Minerals

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has announced a change in its stake in Metallica Minerals Limited, with a relevant interest increase from nil to 1.03% of Metallica Shares. This development is a part of Diatreme’s ongoing off-market takeover bid for Metallica, although the acceptance of shares within the institutional facility can still be withdrawn under certain conditions. The bid’s success is contingent on Diatreme securing a minimum of 50.1% of Metallica Shares and fulfilling other conditions.

