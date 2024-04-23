Diatreme Edges Closer to Metallica Takeover

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has reported a significant step forward in its off-market takeover bid for Metallica Minerals Limited, with a 1.03% change in relevant interest, amounting to 9,878,073 Metallica shares. The interest change is tied to an institutional acceptance facility, although these shares are not yet formal acceptances and may be withdrawn. The takeover offer is contingent on Diatreme acquiring a minimum of 50.1% of Metallica shares and is subject to certain conditions, as detailed in Diatreme’s supplementary bidder’s statement.

For further insights into AU:MLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.