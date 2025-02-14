Diane B. Glossman to Leave Live Oak Bancshares Board

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

The latest update is out from Live Oak Bancshares ( (LOB) ).

On February 11, 2025, Diane B. Glossman announced she will not stand for re-election to the Live Oak Bancshares Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting, and she will also step down from the Live Oak Banking Company board. This decision was not due to any disagreements with the company. Additionally, on February 10, 2025, the Compensation Committee approved cash bonuses and restricted stock units (RSUs) for key executives under the 2015 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan. These awards aim to align executive interests with shareholder interests, as seen in the substantial stock ownership of CEO James S. Mahan III.

More about Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company. The company’s market focus includes offering loans and deposit products, with a significant emphasis on digital banking solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -9.39%

Average Trading Volume: 187,732

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.58B

For a thorough assessment of LOB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.