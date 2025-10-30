Diamond Hill Expands Board, Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( (DHIL) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Diamond Hill Investment Group‘s Board of Directors expanded its size from seven to eight members, appointing Diane C. Nordin as an independent director and member of several committees. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, the company reported a slight decrease in revenue and net income compared to the previous year, despite positive net client inflows and growth in fixed income strategies. The company also declared a regular and special dividend, reflecting a strong capital return to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (DHIL) stock is a Hold with a $150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diamond Hill Investment Group stock, see the DHIL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DHIL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DHIL is a Neutral.

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value and income investors. However, financial performance concerns, particularly revenue volatility and negative cash flow, along with bearish technical indicators, weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on DHIL stock, click here.

More about Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a market focus on delivering investment capabilities that best serve their clients.

Average Trading Volume: 28,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $354.5M

Learn more about DHIL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue