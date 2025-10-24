DiagnosTear Technologies Upsizes Private Placement to $1 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from DiagnosTear Technologies, Inc. ( (TSE:DTR) ) is now available.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement of units, raising up to $1,000,000 through the sale of 2,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant, with proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close by November 5, 2025, subject to compliance with Canadian Securities Exchange requirements. This move is likely to bolster the company’s financial position and support its ongoing development efforts in the ophthalmic diagnostics market.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a leading ophthalmic company that develops and commercializes disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. Its TeaRx™ technology is a diagnostic platform designed for rapid, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter analysis of non-invasively collected tear fluid. The company offers products such as the CE-IVD and Israeli MoH-approved test for Dry Eye Syndrome and is developing additional tests for other ophthalmic conditions.

