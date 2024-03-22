DIAGNOS Inc. Finalizes Private Funding Round

Diagnos Inc (TSE:ADK) has released an update.

DIAGNOS Inc., an innovator in AI-driven health screening, has completed its private placement by closing the second tranche, raising a total of $578,000 from both tranches. These funds will boost the development and commercialization of their AI screening services, as well as support general operations. The placement also involved the issuance of shares and warrants, with the latter exercisable at $0.40 until September 2025.

