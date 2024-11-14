DiagnaMed and EIREX Team Up for Hydrogen Innovation

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (TSE:DMED) has released an update.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. has partnered with EIREX to develop and commercialize an innovative technology that produces hydrogen from water more cost-efficiently than current methods. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for hydrogen in industrial and medical applications by providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to traditional hydrogen production.

