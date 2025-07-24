DiagnaMed Advances Hydrogen Initiatives with Key Collaborations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. ( (TSE:DMED) ) has issued an update.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. has announced significant progress in its clean natural hydrogen soil sampling program in Northern Ontario, conducted in collaboration with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) and the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS). This development follows the approval of QIMC’s drill permit by the Government of Quebec, which endorses the innovative hydrogen exploration methods being applied. The progress in soil sampling, with over 500 samples collected, underscores the potential for sustainable hydrogen development on DiagnaMed’s and QIMC’s properties, reinforcing DiagnaMed’s commitment to environmentally responsible hydrogen solutions.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. faces severe financial challenges with zero revenue and negative equity, significantly impacting its overall score. While recent corporate events offer some potential for growth in hydrogen technology and ALS treatment, the stock’s negative valuation and bearish technical indicators underline the ongoing risks. Immediate corrective actions are crucial to improve financial health and investor confidence.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies. The company focuses on commercial scalability to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions, which are critical for global energy security and decarbonization.

Average Trading Volume: 256,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

