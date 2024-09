Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the award of Freeshares to top executives, including the CEO and CFO, as part of the Diageo 2001 Share Incentive Plan. The shares were granted at no cost to the recipients on September 3, 2024, with each member of the executive committee receiving 121 shares. The transactions took place outside a trading venue.

