Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC’s Chairman, Javier Ferrán, has made a significant investment in the company by purchasing shares, as disclosed in compliance with UK market regulations. This move, a clear sign of confidence by a top executive, involved buying 327 ordinary shares at a price of £25.31 each on the London Stock Exchange.

