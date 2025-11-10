Diageo Chair Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Diageo ( (GB:DGE) ) has provided an announcement.

Diageo announced that Sir John Manzoni, the Chair of the company, purchased shares under an arrangement with the company. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s adherence to UK Market Abuse Regulation and may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DGE) stock is a Hold with a £20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diageo stock, see the GB:DGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DGE is a Neutral.

Diageo’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and operational efficiency, despite challenges with profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, but valuation metrics are favorable with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Diageo

Diageo plc is a leading company in the alcoholic beverages industry, known for its production and distribution of spirits, beer, and wine. The company operates globally and is recognized for its diverse portfolio of brands, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences.

YTD Price Performance: -29.09%

Average Trading Volume: 4,475,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £38.39B

