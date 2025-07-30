Diageo Appoints Deirdre Mahlan as Interim CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Diageo ( (GB:DGE) ) has provided an update.

Diageo has appointed Deirdre Mahlan as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective 18 August 2025. Mahlan, with her extensive experience in the spirits industry and previous roles at Diageo, is expected to provide valuable guidance and support to the company’s Accelerate programme aimed at driving sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DGE) stock is a Buy with a £3150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diageo stock, see the GB:DGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DGE is a Outperform.

Diageo’s strong financial performance and appealing valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, corporate events and earnings call insights add positive sentiment, offsetting some operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DGE stock, click here.

More about Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in the beverage alcohol industry, offering a diverse range of spirits and beer brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness. The company operates in nearly 180 countries and is listed on both the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 4,068,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £43.24B

For an in-depth examination of DGE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue