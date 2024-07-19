DGTL Holdings Prepares for Major Share Restructuring

DGTL Holdings (TSE:DGTL) has released an update.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is set to undergo significant changes with a planned share consolidation and private placement aimed at raising up to $2 million, contingent on shareholder approval. These moves are anticipated to increase marketing, technology development, and improve general working capital. Additionally, CEO John David Belfontaine could emerge as a new controlling shareholder, with potential ownership significantly increasing post-transaction.

